Armed raiders attack car owner

Video

Two masked men armed with metal poles attacked a motorist in an attempted car-jacking.

CCTV footage of the moment the 43-year-old was set upon in Shirley, West Midlands, on Friday, has been released.

The men hit the victim over the head in an attempt to steal keys to his blue BMW M4, but the motorist refused to hand over the keys.

Officers believe the same men attacked another man at Costa Coffee in Friars Gate, Shirley earlier that day in an attempt to steal his Mercedes.

The suspects fled in a blue VW Golf with the registration plate BD57 ULH. The vehicle is believed to be using stolen plates.