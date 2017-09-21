Thrones star causes stir on campus

Video
Game of Thrones star is a fresher in Birmingham
Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays the part of Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones, is studying at the University of Birmingham.
He's been spotted by students who've tweeted about seeing The Three-Eyed Raven on campus.
Rebecca Davies tweeted: "Life is considerably better now I can see Bran Stark wandering around campus regularly."
Senyo added: "Doesn't the Three-Eyed Raven have an...unfair advantage?"
-
21 Sep 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country