Thrones star causes stir on campus

Video

Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays the part of Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones, is studying at the University of Birmingham.

He's been spotted by students who've tweeted about seeing The Three-Eyed Raven on campus.

Rebecca Davies tweeted: "Life is considerably better now I can see Bran Stark wandering around campus regularly."

Senyo added: "Doesn't the Three-Eyed Raven have an...unfair advantage?"