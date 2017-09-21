'We must talk about student depression'

Video

A student who took a year out after being diagnosed with depression has spoken of the "stigma" around mental health.

Nadia Hamid has returned to the University of Birmingham after taking an unscheduled year out to recover from her illness.

She feels "a lot stronger" returning to the university after her break and believes we need to "destigmatize the taboo" around mental health.

Over the past 10 years there has been a five-fold increase in students who disclose a mental health condition, according to The Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR).