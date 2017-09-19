The moment firefighters save pup's life

Video

Firefighters are used to applying respiratory aids to people, but what happens when the airways are on a snout not a nose?

Step in crews from Birmingham stations who were called to a flat fire in the city on Monday.

A family had escaped but 16-week-old black Labrador Buster needed saving.

He was brought round thanks to breathing masks for animals being rolled out across West Midlands Fire Service - which come in three different sizes.