The moment firefighters save pup's life
The moment firefighters breathe life into rescued puppy

Firefighters are used to applying respiratory aids to people, but what happens when the airways are on a snout not a nose?

Step in crews from Birmingham stations who were called to a flat fire in the city on Monday.

A family had escaped but 16-week-old black Labrador Buster needed saving.

He was brought round thanks to breathing masks for animals being rolled out across West Midlands Fire Service - which come in three different sizes.

