Ambulance in crash outside hospital

Video

An ambulance en route to a 999 call has been involved in a collision with a car outside Sandwell hospital.

The man driving the car and the two paramedics were treated for minor injuries following the crash at about 10:15 BST in All Saints Way.

The ambulance service said CCTV footage from the vehicle would be provided to police and the trust would be working closely with the West Midlands force to establish what happened.

Video courtesy of John Kennett.