Surgeon's CV reveals 'medical conman'

Video

A leading breast cancer specialist has said he's 'astonished' that disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson was given a job in breast surgery.

Professor Gordon Wishart of the Cambridge Breast Clinic made his comments after reviewing the curriculum vitae, or CV, that got Paterson a job in Birmingham in 1993.

He also re-examined the treatment Paterson gave to between 150 and 200 patients.

His comments come as victims are to be paid compensation from a new £37m fund.

Prof Wishart was talking exclusively to the BBC's Phil Mackie