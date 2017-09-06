Police dog 'mauls traveller's leg' claim

Police dog 'mauls leg' claims
Video

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been asked to investigate an incident in which a police dog apparently clamps onto the leg of a traveller.

Videos widely circulated on social media appear to show a man being dragged behind a caravan with a police dog clamped to his leg.

West Midlands Police say a man was treated for a dog bite following reports of the theft of roof tiles from the Old North Worcestershire Golf Course in Birmingham.