Charity steps in to save Birmingham's post-WW2 prefabs

A row of 17 pre-fabricated homes in Birmingham, built in 1945, are now the subject of a conservation project.

The council-owned properties on Wake Green Road in Moseley are the largest group of Grade II listed prefabs in the country.

Homes of this type appeared across the UK after World War Two as a solution to a housing shortage but were only designed to last 10 years.

Lawrence and Pat Attenborrow have lived in one for 49 years and said they "wouldn't want to live anywhere else".

Some of the homes have fallen into disrepair and The Birmingham Conservation Trust is hoping to raise enough money to restore them.