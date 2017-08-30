Hit-and-run death in Edgbaston prompts speeding driver concerns

Video

Residents say cars are driven too fast along a city road where a taxi driver was killed.

Police are continuing to appeal for information after the hit-and-run in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The victim has been named locally as 47-year-old father of four Mohammed Shezad.

Officers were called to City Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the taxi driver, who was standing next to his car, was hit by another vehicle.

Mr Shezad died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.