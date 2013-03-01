Smallest premature baby Aaliyah Hart now a teenager

Video

A teenager who was thought to be Britain's smallest baby when she was born is gearing up for her GCSE studies.

Aaliyah Hart, from Birmingham, was just seven inches (18cm) long and weighed 12oz (340g) when she was born prematurely in 2003.

Doctors gave her a 1% chance of survival when they found her lungs had not developed properly.

Her story was first shown on BBC Inside Out West Midlands, which is celebrating its 15th year of broadcasting when it returns to BBC One on Monday.