Birmingham residents think bin bag 'barricade' is a protest
A bin bag build-up hanging around despite an end to a months-long strike has been turned into a barricade in protest, Birmingham residents say.
Rubbish mountains have been a familiar sight on the city's streets over the summer, but the scene in Winson Green on Thursday evening marked a change.
This time, the rubbish piles were strewn across a road to form a deliberate blockade, according to some people living near the site.
-
25 Aug 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country