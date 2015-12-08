The mum who built a garden for her housing estate

Video

A woman has led a project to create a new garden on the estate where she lives, which has previously suffered problems with anti-social behaviour.

Mum-of-two Jemma Betts, 31, spent three months with volunteers creating a garden on Beechdale estate in Walsall, where children can learn to grow vegetables.

She said it was important to educate children when they were young.

Police were given new powers to tackle anti-social behaviour on the West Midlands estate in 2016.