Staffordshire biker left in coma will not ride again

A motorcyclist seriously injured a crash has been speaking about the ordeal, as a safety event for bikers is held in Staffordshire.

Twenty-eight-year-old Richard Griffiths collided with a tractor leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.

It has so far taken him a year to recover, but he will require more rehab.

He said: "That's why bikes are bad because it's two years of your life taken away from you."

A bikers barbecue has been held in Burton-on-Trent to give people tips on how to stay safe.