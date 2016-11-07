Evesham mother makes over 'unrealistic' dolls

Video

A mother unhappy at seeing her daughter playing with “unrealistic” dolls has taken to giving them a more natural makeover.

Sian Haines, from Evesham, Worcestershire, takes second-hand dolls and gives them more “childlike features”.

Ms Haines, mum to Bonnie, two, and three-month-old Clara, paints on new faces and creates new clothes to make them “more like the children who are playing with them”.

From Canada to Australia – her business is now attracting customers from all over the world.