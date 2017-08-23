Video
Wedding dress shop owner tells brides 'we haven't got a penny left'
A woman who part-owns a wedding dress shop in Birmingham which closed without warning said she and her husband had lost all of their savings.
Miriam Connolly said they'd invested £65,000 in Emily Eve Bridal Boutique on Smallbrook Queensway, but the business had got into financial difficulties.
She said she felt "horrendous" that some brides had lost their dresses and deposits.
