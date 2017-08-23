Video
Ex Birmingham gang member says injunctions are pointless
A former gang member from Birmingham has said injunctions aimed at disrupting gang violence in the city will be hard to regulate.
Nathan Chin said the 18 orders served on two rival gangs were "a pointless exercise", because the men could still meet outside the city limits.
But West Midlands Police, which called the two-year injunctions "a landmark ruling", said they would give the force more powers.
