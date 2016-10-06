Video
Police try to serve injunctions to Birmingham gang members
West Midlands Police has targeted 18 gang members in what's been described as the largest ever gang injunction.
Officers travelled around Birmingham knocking on doors, trying to issue injunctions to the men who are aged between 19 and 29.
The orders, described by police as "a landmark ruling", ban the men from parts of Birmingham.
Supt Mat Shaer said the injunctions would "disrupt their lifestyle".
