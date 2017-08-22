Video
Buses in south Birmingham have an average speed of less than 6mph.
Bus company National Express says congestion in south Birmingham is so bad buses on some routes have an average speed of less than 6mph.
They say that despite adding 47 buses over the last three years, journey times are up to 10 minutes slower and they're now asking passengers what they think about changing routes to avoid delays.
Every year 267 million journeys are made by bus which is five times as many as on the train.
22 Aug 2017
