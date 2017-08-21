Dad gets tattoo of brain shunt after daughter's surgery
A dad from the West Midlands has had a tattoo of a brain shunt so his daughter could see what her's looked like.
Gareth Hickenbottom-Marriott, from Walsall, said he wanted to show his support to Chloe, 10, who was born with a rare condition called Goldenhar Syndrome.
She also has hydrocephalus, a build up of fluid on the brain which the shunt helps to relieve.
Chloe has been treated by Birmingham Children's Hospital, who called it a "'wonderful, caring gesture".
Video journalist: Catherine Mackie
-
21 Aug 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country