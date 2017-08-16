Union hails end of Birmingham bin strike a 'victory'

Video

Unite the union has hailed the council agreeing the jobs of grade three workers, who're responsible for safety at the back of refuse vehicles, won't be made redundant.

In return, assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said the union will now sit down with the council and "work on a five day week".

He described the resolution as "a victory for common sense."

Birmingham City Council has said the Acas statement does not represent the council's position until the matters are considered on 24 August.