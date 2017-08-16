Birmingham's refuse workers vow to clear rubbish backlog

Video

Industrial action was called off after negotiations between the union Unite and Birmingham City Council.

The council has agreed the jobs of grade three workers, who're responsible for safety at the back of refuse vehicles, won't be made redundant.

In return the union will 'work on' a five day week, instead of its current four.

One worker told the BBC: "We will do our very best to get things on track, we know it's really put the public out."