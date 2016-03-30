Birmingham Airport luggage delays unacceptable, says family

Video

More baggage handlers are being trained at Birmingham Airport after complaints about delays over the summer.

Long waits for passengers are being blamed on the ground handler, Swissport.

The McCarthy family, from Great Barr, West Midlands, were left waiting for more than three hours to collect their luggage last month, as well as being delayed getting off their flight because there were no steps available.

In a statement, a Swissport spokesman said: "Following a period of further recruitment and training, it has improved resource levels at Birmingham Airport."