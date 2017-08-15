M5 roadworks making neighbours 'nervous wrecks'

Video

People living by a stretch of motorway where there are long-term roadworks say their lives are a misery.

According to Paul Bodley, who lives next to the M5 in Oldbury, West Midlands, noise levels have turned people into "nervous wrecks".

Repairs are being carried out to the Oldbury viaduct between junctions one and two, with the programme of works due to be completed in April 2019.

Highways England says it is listening to residents' concerns and has reviewed working hours.