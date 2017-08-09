A couple watch helplessly online as a thief targets their Streetly home

Video

A couple were left horrified after watching a burglar raid their home over an internet CCTV app while they were on holiday.

Donna Marusamy, 37, and husband Nathan, 45, were on a weekend break with their children when she received a notification on her phone after sensors detected movement in their back garden.

The couple then watched on as a hooded burglar walked through their living room and upstairs to steal their passports and jewellery.

Sentimental items, including Nathan's wedding ring and his dad's wedding ring, were taken from their home in Streetly, West Midlands on Friday, 4 August.