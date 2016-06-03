Dashcam video captures M6 Toll wrong-way driver

Video

A driver who went the wrong way on the M6 Toll motorway before crashing into two other vehicles was filmed on a dashcam.

The footage shows the moment a woman aged in her 60s drove her car northbound in the outside lane of the southbound carriageway towards oncoming traffic near Cannock, Staffordshire.

West Midlands Police said no-one was injured in the crash which happened during Wednesday's evening rush-hour.

No arrests have been made.