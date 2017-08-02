Long queues at tip as Birmingham bin strike continues

Video

Motorists are facing big tailbacks outside Lifford Lane recycling centre in Birmingham as they queue to dispose of their own waste.

Some residents haven't had bin collections since refuse workers started strike action on 30 June, in a dispute with the council over job losses.

Litter has been piling up on some streets, prompting residents to take it to the tip themselves.

The series of walkouts are set to continue until September after talks between the trade union Unite and the council failed.