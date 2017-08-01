Video
Black eye for Steve McCabe MP in Birmingham brick attack
An MP left with facial injuries when he was hit by a flying brick said he was targeted when he told motorcyclists to stop riding recklessly.
Steve McCabe, Labour member for Birmingham Selly Oak, warned two people he would phone the police over what he described as wheelies in the middle of the road.
The MP, who has given a statement to police, says he has a "beautiful black eye".
01 Aug 2017
