Labour MP describes motorcycle brick attack

Steve McCabe was left with facial injuries when he was hit in the face with a brick thrown by a motorcyclist.

West Midlands Police is investigating and says "although the injuries sustained are minor, this kind of behaviour is not acceptable and the matter is being dealt with seriously. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number 20BW/162314L/17".