West Midlands Police introduces spit and bite guards

A police force says the introduction of spit and bite guards will help protect its officers.

West Midlands Police says 231 of its officers were spat on in 2016, exposing them to a risk of disease. According to the force, the devices will only be placed on those who have spat or threatened to do it.

PC Alan O'Shea, based in Coventry, was "showered" in spit during an arrest.

He said: "When I was spat at, I remember telling people that I would rather have been punched in the face."