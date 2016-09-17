Video of police using 'excessive force'
Officers removed from duties over 'excessive force' claims video

Police officers have been removed from their usual duties after concerns over the use of force in a video circulating on social media.

The footage shows an officer using a baton after a row breaks out between a man and plain-clothed policemen in Upper Sutton Street, Aston, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said it was "treating this matter seriously".

The video was posted on Sunday by police monitoring campaign group Netpol.

