Household waste and recycling collected in same trucks
Household waste and recycling are being mixed together as huge piles of rubbish are cleared during a refuse workers' strike.
The waste, some of it left on the streets for several weeks, is being dumped into the same trucks by staff and incinerated.
It comes as refuse workers step up their strikes in a dispute with the city council over job losses.
The council said combining the waste was a "regrettable but temporary" measure.
28 Jul 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country