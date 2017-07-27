Birmingham bin strike: 'All I see is this rubbish'

Video

Bags of rubbish are piling up in the streets of Birmingham as bin collectors are on strike.

Hundreds of thousands of people are affected and collections have been disrupted for weeks.

This pile of waste is outside Abbas Hussain's estate agents in Stratford Road, Sparkhill, and he says it is affecting his business.

"My customers... all of them are complaining every single day, we can't come to your place, it's quite stinky."

Refuse workers are set to strike until 1 September.

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley