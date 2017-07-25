Video
Man thanks people who dragged him from water decades before
A US businessman whose life was saved by two people who dragged him from a brook decades ago has tracked down his rescuers.
Andy Steggles was three when he fell into water in Birmingham 44 years ago.
He was pulled out and resuscitated by two strangers, Anne Morgan and Peter Owen, who saw Mr Steggles' media appeals.
He said he spent years looking for them and had been waiting to say thank you.
