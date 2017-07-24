Carer sprayed aerosol into Birmingham woman's face

Video

Susan Draper, 43, was caught on a spy camera in Betty Boylan's room at Bupa's Perry Locks home in Birmingham.

Relatives installed the CCTV in Mrs Boylan's room after they found bruises on her.

Draper is on bail after lodging an appeal against the sentence. She was found guilty of ill-treating Mrs Boylan earlier this year.

Another woman, Bina Begum, 49, previously received a 12-month community order after admitting ill-treating and neglecting Mrs Boylan.

Bupa said both women had been dismissed and their actions were "unacceptable".