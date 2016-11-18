Video
Street racers hit 134mph on Birmingham dual carriageway
Police dashcam footage shows cars racing on a Birmingham dual carriageway at speeds of more than 130mph.
A police officer who saw the race said it was the worst case of dangerous driving he had ever seen.
It was between a VW Golf and a Mercedes in dark and wet conditions in March.
On Monday, three men were given a six-month suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
-
24 Jul 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country