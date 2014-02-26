The woman aiming to write 'a million lovely letters'

Video

She has written more than 4,000 letters to people all over the world and her aim is to write a million.

Jodi Ann Bickley, from Birmingham, set up the One Million Lovely Letters project in 2013. Her inbox has thousands of requests from people wanting letters of support from her.

Jodi's Lovely Letters presented by Aled Jones is part of the Our Lives season and will be broadcast on BBC One at 19:30 BST on 24 July and then repeated on the BBC iPlayer.