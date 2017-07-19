DIY SOS transforms grieving family's West Bromwich home

Video

Crystal Chambers was just 32 when she found out she had terminal cancer and died in October 2015, leaving her two children in the care of their grandmother.

Sandra Chambers' home in West Bromwich is too small and Deago, nine, and Ameira, three, have to share a bedroom with her.

The BBC DIY SOS team have stepped in and, with the support of local tradespeople and neighbours, are building an extension which will be completed in nine days.