Poppy pins made from battlefield shells and mud

Memorial pins are being made in Birmingham to pay tribute to 60,083 fallen British soldiers from The Battle of Passchendaele.

The centenary of the first day of the battle, one of the muddiest and bloodiest of the First World War, is marked on 31 July 2017.

The pins have been cast from the brass of artillery shells and the red enamel centre is mixed with soil collected from battlefield sites.

Commissioned by the Royal British Legion each pin comes in a presentation box with a certificate detailing a British soldier whose life was lost.