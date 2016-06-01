Birmingham pub bombings: Families fury at IRA 'apology'
Relatives of 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings have dismissed an apology from an IRA suspect.
Michael Christopher Hayes has told a BBC documentary that he was part of the group responsible for the bombings, and he has apologised.
But families of the victims, who have campaigned for years for the truth to be made public, called Mr Hayes "gutless", saying they didn't believe a word he said.
