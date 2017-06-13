Video
Speedgolf comes to the fore to attract more players
Could speedgolf be the answer to those who would like to get into the swing of traditional golf but do not have the time?
Taster sessions for the sped-up version are being held at clubs around England and offer jogging golfers 18 holes in under 80 minutes.
Charlie Barwis from England Golf has had a go on a course in Birmingham and said it was "tough".
Find out more about speedgolf and sessions near you, here.
13 Jun 2017
