Ian Paterson: Male breast patient wants a public inquiry

A man who was told he needed breast surgery by disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson has called for a public inquiry to restore confidence in the health service.

John Ingram, 53, now lives in Hexham in Northumberland, but lived in Birmingham when he was operated on by Paterson at Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull.

He was later told by doctors reviewing Ian Paterson's conduct that his surgery had been unnecessary.

He has been talking to the BBC's Jeremy Cooke.