Ian Paterson: How first-known victim's surgery unfolded

A former patient of disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson has described how he nearly killed her on the operating table.

Gill Dallow, 54, from Lichfield, underwent a laparoscopy at Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham in 1996. The surgery is a minimally invasive procedure, but Paterson tore through an artery.

The 59-year-old from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, was employed by the NHS at the Heart of England Trust, and also performed operations at the Spire's Little Aston and Parkway hospitals in the West Midlands.

On Wednesday Paterson was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty in April of intentionally harming patients.