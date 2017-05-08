Walsall schoolchildren get stolen birds replaced

Video

A group of children left devastated after burglars stole 60 birds from their school aviary have been given some new feathered friends.

The birds are used during therapy sessions at The Jane Lane School in Walsall for children with learning difficulties, to help reduce stress and teach welfare.

Year seven pupils wrote open letters to the 'nasty robbers' and their plight was highlighted by the media.

Offers of help viewers poured in, including from staff at Jollyes pet store in Willenhall, where the youngsters visited to pick up their new birds.