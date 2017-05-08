Video

Jury is shown footage allegedly showing on-trial man accused of making bomb using fairy lights.

Jurors have been shown a film capturing a hooded figure said by prosecutors to be a man who is accused of "contemplating" a terror attack on Birmingham railway lines.

Zahid Hussain, 29, is alleged to have attempted to fashion a bomb using a pressure cooker and fairy lights.

He denies several terror-related charges.

The trial continues.