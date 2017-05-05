Video

The lovebirds, finches and sparrows were used in therapy for children with learning difficulties.

Pupils in Walsall have written open letters to thieves who stole 60 birds from their school.

The children at The Jane Lane School were devastated to find their aviary had been broken into overnight on 3 May.

The birds were nurtured during therapy sessions at the school for children with learning difficulties, to help reduce stress and teach welfare.