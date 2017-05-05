Video

Winning Conservative candidate Andy Street is the former boss of retailer John Lewis.

Conservative Andy Street is the West Midlands' first regional mayor.

He went head to head with Labour's mayoral hopeful Sion Simon in the contest's second round.

Winning candidate Street beat Simon by fewer than 4,000 votes.

The new mayor will oversee the West Midlands Combined Authority under which responsibilities such as transport are devolved to regional level, taking in cities that include Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton.