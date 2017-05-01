Video

Vampire jet in rubble cloud during air show at Halfpenny Green Airport near Wolverhampton.

This is the moment a runway turned into a cloud of debris behind a plane as it prepared to take off.

The Vampire - which took to the air - was on display at an air show on Sunday 30 April at Halfpenny Green Airport near Wolverhampton.

The incident has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

No one was injured.

Video credit: Graham Innes.