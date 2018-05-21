Video
Royal Wedding: Dancing police officer gets crowd going
A police officer who danced for the crowds on the day of the Royal Wedding said the response has been "overwhelming" after it was shared on social media.
PC Jake Freeman was given some encouragement by well-wishers behind the barrier in Windsor, and finally joined in to big cheers.
He said: "I think it's great that we can have the opportunity to engage with the public like that and just have some fun on a very special day."
21 May 2018