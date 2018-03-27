Safe play area for disabled children opens

Video

An outdoor play park designed for children with disabilities has welcomed its first visitors.

The park is the culmination of years of fundraising by the charity Swings & Smiles, which provides safe spaces for disabled youngsters.

The play area, in Thatcham, has special play equipment, including a trampoline designed for wheelchair users.

It is the the result of work by Sian Cook whose daughter Amy, now 21, is profoundly disabled.