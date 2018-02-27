Media player
Robot teachers help Thatcham autistic children
Robots are being used in a classroom to help autistic students to learn and engage without the distraction of human expressions.
The electronic staff are being used at Prior's Court school in Thatcham, Berkshire.
27 Feb 2018
